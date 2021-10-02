Mayor Goff on Northern Pathway funding reallocation

Saturday, 2 October, 2021 - 09:23

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said that Transport Minister Michael Wood had listened to and acted on public opinion by reallocating funding set aside for the proposed cycle bridge across the harbour to other infrastructure projects.

"Aucklanders will welcome the reallocation of funding to other infrastructure projects in the city seen as a greater priority," Phil Goff said.

"In particular, I welcome allocation of funding to bring forward completion of the Eastern Busway. This infrastructure is critical in bringing rapid public transit to our eastern suburbs and giving people the choice of a fast and reliable service. Councillor Paul Young has lobbied hard for this and will be particularly pleased.

"Funding of the critical SeaPath cycleway on the North Shore will continue and I support the investigation of an alternative cycle connection from the Shore to the city, such as using dedicated ferries or buses. This will be a quicker and more cost-effective way in the short term of facilitating cycling between the shore and the city," he said.

"Reallocating some of the funding put aside for the bridge to increasing Auckland’s walking and cycling network will also be a bonus for people looking for alternative congestion and emission free ways to commute and for recreational opportunities," Phil Goff said.