Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update

Saturday, 2 October, 2021 - 16:05

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, seven people have been charged with a total of seven offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki, as at 5pm yesterday (enter date 2021).

Of these, four were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), two was for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a Health Act Breach.

In the same time period, 13 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 1502 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki.