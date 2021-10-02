Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update

|
Since Alert Level 3 came into place, seven people have been charged with a total of seven offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki, as at 5pm yesterday (enter date 2021).
Of these, four were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), two was for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a Health Act Breach.
In the same time period, 13 people were formally warned.
Police have received a total of 1502 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki.
