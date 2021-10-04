BCITO joins Te Pukenga work-based learning whanau

Monday, 4 October, 2021 - 10:02

Te PÅ«kenga adds building and construction to its toolbelt today, as the arranging training functions of the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) were transferred to Te PÅ«kenga Work Based Learning Limited (WBL), a subsidiary of Te PÅ«kenga.

BCITO supports approximately 21,000 apprentices and trainees and more than 9,300 employers in the building and construction industry, with BCITO’s standard setting functions transferred to the newly established Waihanga Ara Rau Construction and Infrastructure Workforce Development Council.

BCITO Director Jason Hungerford says BCITO’s nearly 400 people are looking forward to what comes next, including working more closely with the other business divisions of WBL and the campus-based and online subsidiaries of Te PÅ«kenga.

"The building and construction sector is growing at pace, opening up possibilities for learners and employers and this move means industry training partners can be part of the conversation about the future of work-based learning.

"Our people are really passionate about what they do and I’m incredibly proud of them and what they have achieved for our learners and employers, while moving through this period of change."

In other news, Te PÅ«kenga is welcoming outgoing BCITO Chief Executive Toby Beaglehole to his role as WBL Chief Executive.

WBL Chair John Brockies says, "We’re delighted to have Toby onboard from today. His experience in the sector, and the way he’s engaged in the mahi underway will be real assets to WBL."

In taking up the position, Toby acknowledged the importance of this step for building and construction training in Aotearoa New Zealand, saying he looks forward to enabling industry training to shape vocational education.

"I would also like to acknowledge Acting Chief Executive Fiona Kingsford for her incredible mahi supporting the transfer of BCITO whÄnau across to WBL."

A formal pÅwhiri is expected to take place once current Covid-19 restrictions ease.

BCITO now forms a business division of WBL, alongside Connexis and Competenz, who both transferred their arranging training functions in recent months.