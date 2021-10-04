Community-led clean-up of Lake Hayes waterfront planned

Monday, 4 October, 2021 - 10:44

A community-led clean-up day is planned at Lake Hayes on Saturday 9 October between 9.00am and 1.00pm.

Volunteers interested in lending a hand are asked to meet at the Lake Hayes Pavilion, and to bring their own gloves, a water bottle, and some food.

Part of the clean-up will involve the removal of old kayaks and boats deemed to be abandoned around the shore of the lake. Owners of these vessels are asked to collect them ahead of Saturday to ensure they are not removed.

QLDC will be providing a rubbish skip courtesy of Waste Management to assist with the collection and removal of waste in the area.

QLDC would like to thank David Penrose from New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty for his effort in organising this clean-up operation.