Annual Quality of Life survey launched - QLDC

Monday, 4 October, 2021 - 14:56

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has launched its annual Quality of Life survey.

This is the fourth year the survey has been conducted and the data collected will help Council and public service providers, such as the Southern District Health Board, understand more about the issues and challenges facing our district.

The survey focuses on how residents feel about issues such as employment, housing, health services, the environment, transport, growth, and the effects of COVID-19.

"Having an annual survey helps us build up a long-term picture of how our district is faring," QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said.

Last year’s survey found that overall quality of life was rated as extremely good (32%) or good (49%), while 16% said their quality of life was average and 3% poor and extremely poor.

"The impacts of COVID-19 were being felt across the district and often reflected in employment and welfare statistics. Climate change was also a concern for people," Mr Theelen said.

"We’re keen to see how people are feeling in 2021 about living in our district. What are they hopeful for? What do people like about Queenstown Lakes, and what would they like to change? This information will help us identify priority issues in our district."

A group of people randomly selected from the electoral roll will receive letters asking them to participate in the annual Quality of Life Survey. However, the online survey is open to anyone who lives in the district and is aged 18 and over.

The survey will take around 20-25 minutes to complete and is open until 7 November 2021.

The survey is being conducted by Versus Research, on behalf of QLDC, and all responses are anonymous.

As a small incentive, all completed responses will go in the draw to win one of four $250 Prezzy cards. Winners will be selected at random by Versus Research.

To complete the survey, visit letstalk.qldc.govt.nz and click the link to the survey.