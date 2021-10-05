Stage Three of Wanaka Lakefront Development Plan to be officially opened

Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 - 08:53

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will be hosting an opening ceremony for Stage Three of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan, at 1.00pm on Monday 11 October 2021.

The section of WÄnaka’s lakefront along Lakeside Road will be blessed, followed by a ribbon cutting by Mayor Jim Boult and WÄnaka Community Board Chair Barry Bruce, and the chance to walk along WÄnaka’s new boardwalk.

QLDC General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete expressed excitement at the opportunity to open Stage Three to the community, and that he was looking forward to seeing plenty of locals there to mark the occasion.

"I would like to extend an invite to all members of our community interested in attending, as we celebrate improvements to continuous pedestrian access and safety along Lakeside Road, improved land use, and the restoration and development of native vegetation in the area," said Dr Cloete.

"I’d also like to take a moment to acknowledge the work of Blakely Construction for their dedication to the project in light of a COVID-19 lockdown, and the many others who have assisted with delivering Stage Three of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan."

Those attending the opening ceremony are asked to meet at the spring on Lakeside Road at 1.00pm. A COVID-19 QR code will be made available and facemasks should be worn. Physical distancing should be observed throughout the ceremony, and QLDC asks that you please stay home if you are feeling unwell.

Stage Three of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan runs from Bullock Creek through to the WÄnaka Marina and marks the completion of Te Ara WÄnaka (a shared pathway) for pedestrians and cyclists along Lakeside Road.

A separate boardwalk runs along the lake's edge, and wide scale planting is currently underway in the area, aiming to maintain a rugged, natural look.