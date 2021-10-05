Commissioners must be upfront about conflicts of interest - Tauranga Ratepayers' Alliance

Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 - 14:47

The Tauranga Ratepayers' Alliance is calling on Commission Chairwoman Anne Tolley to publish a register of financial and non-financial interests for both Commissioners and their appointees.

Recent concerns about whether Commissioner Stephen Selwood should stand down from three waters decisions have highlighted the need for greater transparency at Tauranga City Council.

"Councils across New Zealand disclose Mayor and Councillor’s interests. Disclosure is the first and most fundamental principle of good governance," says Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Carolynne Shaw

"The Commissioners have failed to publish a register despite being in the role for eight months, and Tauranga ratepayers deserve robust systems for dealing with conflicts of interest" says Carolynne.

"Commissioners should be held to the same standards as a Mayor or Councillors."