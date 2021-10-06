Have your say on speed limits for State Highways 29, 29A and 24 - NZTA

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 08:07

People from Te Poi, Matamata and Tauranga are being asked to share local insights as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency continues to review speed limits on state highways around the region.

State Highways 24, 29 and 29A in East Waikato and Bay of Plenty are under the spotlight after being identified as roads where safer speed limits could make a big difference in preventing deaths and serious injuries.

Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships David Speirs says between 2010 and 2019, 28 people died and 118 were seriously injured on these roads.

"We’re working toward a future where no-one is killed or seriously injured in road crashes in Aotearoa New Zealand," he says.

"Lots of change is needed to get us there but there is one thing we can do that will make a huge difference immediately - making speeds safer on our roads.

"The speed of a vehicle at impact is the single biggest factor that determines if you or someone you love walks away from a crash."

In the past, Waka Kotahi has heard concerns about the speed people are travelling on these roads and through the local communities.

"Engaging with the community helps us understand how people feel about current speeds in the area, including on roads around their local school, marae, business or workplace."

This information helps when deciding if a speed limit change is the best thing to do to improve road safety, where new speed limits might begin or end, and if any other safety improvements might be needed. The feedback also helps decide if and what speed limit changes will be formally consulted on.

"We’d like people to tell us about places that are hard to get to or from, how safe they feel crossing the highway or letting their children walk or cycle to school in certain areas, and if there are any other sites or information that we need to be especially aware of," Mr Speirs says.

"Reviewing speed limits is something we can do to prevent avoidable deaths and help us to achieve our Road to Zero target to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by 40 percent over the next 10 years."

HAVE YOUR SAY

Come and see us at a drop-in session

- Te Poi School Hall, Stopford Road, RD3, Matamata: Thursday 21 October, 3pm - 6pm

- Matamata-Piako Civic and Memorial Centre, 17 Tainui Street, Matamata: Friday 22 October, 3pm - 6pm

If you are unable to attend in person and wish to provide feedback, go to: nzta.govt.nz/speedreviews or email bayofplenty.speed.reviews@nzta.govt.nz

Feedback closes at 5pm on Wednesday 3 November 2021.

Please note: The drop-in events will only proceed under COVID-19 Alert Levels 1 and 2. If they are unable to proceed due to a change in alert levels you can still have your say by emailing your feedback or commenting on our interactive map on the project webpage.

