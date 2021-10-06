Carter's Tyre Service joins young driver training programme

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 11:18

Following the announcement of Skoda New Zealand’s partnership with Street Smart in April this year, Carter’s Tyre Service has also joined the Street Smart young driver training programme, coming on board as co-presenting partners.

Street Smart is a world class cognitive based driver programme designed to positively influence young Kiwi drivers across the country. Launched in 2018 following two years of development, it adopts learnings and research from countries recognised as delivering best practice when it comes to driver learning.

For New Zealand, the programme was crafted by the experienced expert in road safety, Peter Sheppard, and continues to be tested and fine-tuned in conjunction with its Programme Ambassador and passionate Road Safety Advocate, Greg Murphy.

Over 1600 young drivers having experienced Street Smart since its launch with a focus on developing good decision-making strategies for safe driving, including assessment, reading the road environment, resisting peer pressure, managing or eliminating distractions and planning ahead.

Of the new co-presenting partnership between Carter’s Tyre Service and Skoda New Zealand, programme ambassador Greg Murphy says, "We need to prepare our young drivers better than we generally do in order for them to be safer and more aware, and to help reduce some of the risks associated with being on our roads. New Zealand drivers continue to make bad decisions which in many cases is just because they ‘don’t know’ that it is a bad decision. If you haven’t been told or learnt something, then how are you supposed to know? The Street Smart programme - presented by Skoda and Carter’s Tyre Service - takes place in safe, controlled, off-the-road environments, and offers a day of hands-on practical learning, providing young drivers and their parent/caregiver the opportunity to experience a suite of exercises under the watchful eye of qualified coaches. The additional support from Carter’s Tyre Service will give access to the programme to hundreds more young Kiwi drivers".

Of their new partnership with Street Smart, Carter’s Tyre Services founder and CEO, Garry Carter adds "As one of New Zealand’s leading suppliers of vehicle tyres and having an in-depth knowledge of the pivotal role they play in vehicle safety, we recognise the importance of the Street Smart programme in helping to develop our young drivers, and in turn the benefit this brings for all road users. We appreciate that potentially life saving programmes such as these do not come cheap, so are proud to lend not only our industry expertise but also our financial assistance to help subsidise the cost of delivering the programme and the subsequently the young drivers registration fees.

Taking place each school holidays in multiple locations across the country, Street Smart - presented by Skoda and Carter’s Tyre Service - is limited to 30 young drivers a day. To check dates and locations near you, and to register, visit their website at: www.streetsmart.nz