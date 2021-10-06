Mazda Foundation supports new initiatives

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 11:57

Wetland rehabilitation and a cat shelter are among the projects supported across New Zealand by Mazda Foundation’s latest funding round where almost $80,000 was gifted to 20 individuals and organisations with a strong focus on community development, environmental education, and well-being initiatives.

Te Wairua O Te Moananui - Ocean Spirit received $9,200 from the Mazda Foundation for its Tutakaka based pilot project, Wairepo Moemoeaa, which aims to rehabilitate degraded wetland in coastal areas.

The organisation aims to create a healthy ocean where both coastal ecosystems and human communities thrive harmoniously, as well as educating coastal communities about how they can best protect their environment.

Alison Giblin, trustee at Te Wairua O Te Moananui - Ocean Spirit, says they work to encourage a respectful relationship between coastal communities, their coastal environment, and the ocean through education and practical environmental conservation projects.

"Completing this pilot project, we hope, will inspire and model, for the wider community, ways in which coastal land and ecosystems can be rehabilitated, for the benefit of all", she says.

Auckland based non-profit 9 Lives Orphanage received a grant of $4,589 to help with its mission to trap and rehabilitate stray cat colonies. The grant will provide food for the fostered cats and kittens they care for after being taken off the streets.

The orphanage is run by volunteers who provide food, medical attention, and assistance with trapping for stray and abandoned cats and kittens.

Sarah Henderson-Simm, Team Leader at 9 Lives Orphanage, said the non-profit is currently trapping four stray cat colonies with another seven on the waiting list, equating to over 150 cats and kittens.

"Our mission is to care for and rehabilitate injured, sick and scared cats and kittens, rehoming the once stray and abandoned animals into loving forever-homes," says Henderson-Simm.

Christchurch Riding for the Disabled provides therapeutic riding sessions for people with disabilities. Looking after up to 75 riders per week between the ages of 3-70-years-old, these sessions have the aim of improving both physical ailments and communication, social skills, and self-esteem.

Christchurch Riding for the Disabled received funding from the Mazda Foundation to purchase an arena groomer. This will enable them to keep the surface at a safe standard throughout the week ensuring both riders and volunteers can get the most out of every session.

Debbie Rusbridge, Christchurch Riding for the Disabled’s administrator, says offering horse riding to children and adults whose disability limits their quality of life helps improve physical, emotional, and mental development.

"Horse riding is one of the few physical activities where people with disabilities have the opportunity to partake in an activity that crosses physical barriers and gives them a mobility more in keeping with able bodied people of their own age," she says.

David Hodge, Chairman of the Mazda Foundation, says the Foundation is passionate about supporting causes that improves the lives of young people and helps the natural environment.

"It is fantastic to be able to support organisations like Te Wairua O Te Moananui - Ocean Spirit to educate communities about how they can better protect and care for our oceanic ecosystems and environment," he says.

The Mazda Foundation runs three rounds of funding to help Kiwis in need. It is funded through a contribution from the sale of every new Mazda in New Zealand, with more than $4 million being gifted back to the community since its inception in 2005.

For information on the recipients who received a grant this round, visit: http://mazdafoundation.org.nz/grant-recipients

For more information or to download an application form, visit www.mazdafoundation.org.nz