'The Co-operative Bank win most satisfied customers'

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 12:00

The Co-operative Bank has won Canstar’s 2021 Most Satisfied Customers award.

The Co-operative Bank was the only bank this year to earn a 5-star overall satisfaction rating. The Bank also boasts a further six 5-star ratings, outperforming its competitors in nearly every category.

With its 0% p.a. for six months on balances transfers and low account fees as well as great customer service, the bank also achieved the Canstar award for Most Satisfied Credit Card Customers and for the second year in a row came out on top for customer home loan satisfaction.

These outstanding results follow the Bank recently becoming New Zealand’s first bank certified as a B Corporation (B Corp™), demonstrating its commitment to customers, the community, and the environment.

The Co-operative Bank’s Interim Chief Executive Bevan Miller said the Canstar awards along with the B Corp status show the bank is walking the talk in doing right by its customers.

"As a customer owned co-operative, respecting our customers, our staff and the environment is incredibly important to us and something we’re proud of."

The international B Corp certification recognises businesses that meet better standards of social and environmental performance - working towards reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of high-quality jobs, to balance profit and purpose.

"It’s not enough to simply run a successful bank. We have a responsibility to help improve the lives of our customers, staff, and communities."

Canstar surveyed more than 3,500 New Zealanders, across a range of categories, to measure and track customer satisfaction across eight of the country’s banks.

"Even though we’ve scored a cut above the other banks, our work isn’t done - we want to keep proving to more New Zealanders that we’re a bank they can trust and a bank they want to be a part of," Miller said.