New chairperson and board members for Tamaki Makaurau-Auckland Conservation Board

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 12:12

The Tamaki Makaurau-Auckland Conservation Board welcomes four new Board members, and the appointment of new Chairperson Nicola MacDonald, for the current term.

Ms MacDonald (Ngati Rehua, Ngati Wai, Te Rarawa, and Taranaki) replaces former Board Chair, Lyn Mayes who had completed her tenure having been on the Board for seven years, with the last five as Chairperson.

Ms MacDonald has been on the Tamaki Makaurau-Auckland Conservation Board for three years and is a current member of a number of governance bodies, including the inaugural Tangata whenua Co-Chair of the Hauraki Gulf Forum, Chair of the Aotea Conservation Park Advisory Committee, inaugural Pou Chair of the Mana Whenua Kaitiaki Forum Te Taiao and branch President of the Maori Women’s Welfare League. She has extensive experience in governance and leading environmental programmes such as the Restore Rakitu, Mussel bed restoration, Bring Back Kokako and co-investigating on a Sustainable Seas research project, Kohunga Kutai.

"I am delighted to lead and serve with my board members who share the vision of ensuring te mauri of te taiao and protecting our natural heritage and environments for our future mokopuna".

The four new Tamaki Makaurau - Auckland Conservation Board members include:

Natalie Devery (Te Atiawa-Tainui, Ngati Mutunga). Miss Devery brings a legal background with a keen interest in environmental and human rights law. She is interested in environmental protection, and skilled in legal research and drafting. Miss Devery is Te Atiawa - Tainui and has an inherent understanding of the Maori world view.

Jody Jackson-Becerra - Ms Jackson-Becerra has worked in education, strategy and planning. She has an academic background in business sustainability and disaster management, and a passion for climate action and youth engagement. She brings a Pasifika viewpoint to the work of the board.

Dr Shane Lavery - Dr Lavery is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Auckland, and offers more than 40 years’ experience in marine and terrestrial biological conservation research. He has extensive knowledge of biodiversity and has served on several advisory boards.

Gael Ogilvie - Ms Ogilvie is the Director of Nature's Grace Aotearoa and has 40 years experience in conservation, environmental sustainability and climate action work in New Zealand and overseas. She has extensive governance experience, serving on a number of Boards and Steering Groups concerned with environmental sustainability. She is currently chair of the Tread Lightly Trust and a Board member of the NZ Ecolabelling Trust.

Ms MacDonald would like to thank the former Board members Mr Fale Andrew Lesa, Professor Andrew Jeffs, and Chairperson Ms Lyn Mayes, for their outstanding dedication to the TÄmaki Makaurau-Auckland Conservation Board; and their contribution to promoting, and protecting, Auckland’s natural environment for its community to enjoy and learn from.