MetService and WeatherWatch 'put closer relationship on the radar'

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 12:25

Real time live MetService rain radar will now be available from WeatherWatch.co.nz as the two forecasters increase the reach of timely weather information to better support New Zealanders.

MetService, General Manager Commercial, Craig Delany states; "As New Zealand’s National Weather Service, it is our objective at MetService to keep people safe and prepared from the impacts of the weather. Providing WeatherWatch with safety-critical weather forecasts and real-time rain radar imagery helps support this objective."

The new agreement means WeatherWatch will be able to display MetService rain radar in real time, without delay, which will assist everyday New Zealanders at better planning their days.

"It’s a big positive step forwards being able to share critical public information like this" says WeatherWatch CEO Philip Duncan. "This means in storms and significant rain events more people will be able to see real time rain radar which will compliment any possible MetService warnings issued at the time".

Mr Duncan says this opportunity opens the doors for more dialogue and possible innovation between the two organisations, which in turn is a positive step for the New Zealand public and weather industry.

