Record feedback on representation review - Gisborne DC

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 13:40

A record number of people have had their say on Council’s representation review.

A total of 1149 people submitted their views around what General and MÄori Wards will look like for the 2022 and 2025 local body elections. This is 42 times more responses received than at the last representation review in 2018.

Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher-Swann says the results show how important the issue is to the community.

"This is what democracy and fair representation should look like. We thank those dedicated communities who ensured as many people as possible got involved."

Council will consider submissions at a Hearing today.

Ms Thatcher-Swann says a huge effort was made to engage with the whole community despite challenges brought on by the ongoing Delta variant outbreak.

"Our staff were really tested once again to adapt when we went back into lockdown. We really needed to increase our online efforts and connect with those who had questions."

Ms Thatcher-Swann says after hearing the submissions, the final proposal of the representation review will be decided by Council at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday 4 November, which will be publicly notified.

There will then be a month for any appeals or objections to be considered by the Local Government Commission before a determination on Council’s representation arrangements is made.

