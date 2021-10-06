New senior appointments at Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 16:08

Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington has appointed Professor Mark Hickford to a new role that will lead the University’s teaching, research, and engagement in the areas of Government, Law and Business.

Professor Hickford is an experienced University leader, having been at the helm of Te Herenga Waka’s Faculty of Law since 2015.

He will take up his new position as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Government, Law and Business on 26 October, based in the legal and political heart of the capital city at the University’s Pipitea campus.

In addition to leading the Faculty of Law and the Wellington School of Business and Government as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Government, Law and Business, Professor Hickford will also lead the development of one of the University’s key distinctive attributes-governing for the future.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Guilford welcomed the appointment, saying Professor Hickford’s considerable achievements during his time at the Faculty of Law, combined with his experience in senior management and leadership roles in Government make him the ideal person for the new role.

"Professor Hickford’s commitment to excellence in research, teaching, and engagement, his first-hand experience of decision-making at the highest levels of government, his respect for Te Tiriti, his extensive connections in Wellington, and his demonstrable affinity for participatory leadership position him to be an outstanding leader for the University.

"While Professor Hickford will contribute to all strategy development and operational activities at the University as a Pro-Vice-Chancellor and member of the Senior Leadership Team, I am particularly looking forward to the work he will do in advancing our ‘governing for the future’ distinctive attribute. He will lead our commitment to applying our teaching and research to further expand and strengthen Te Herenga Waka’s reputation and capabilities to position as New Zealand’s universally recognised pre-eminent centre for expertise, insight and engagement in better government.

Professor Hickford’s experience in senior management and leadership roles in Government includes being in the Prime Minister’s Policy Advisory Group in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet prior to joining the University, eight years as a Crown Counsel at the Crown Law Office, specialising in public law, the Treaty of Waitangi, MÄori-Crown relations and natural resources law, and working as Chief Legal Advisor and Director of Legal Services at the Ministry for Primary Industries on secondment from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. He has also worked in the private sector in Auckland and in Wellington and is currently a barristerial member of Thorndon Chambers in central Wellington.

Professor Hickford says he is looking forward to his new role.

"This is an exciting opportunity to engage with a wonderful group of talented academic and professional staff, students, and communities relevant to government, law and business.

"I am confident it will bring plentiful opportunities for collaboration between our students, alumni and stakeholders across both faculties, a sharing of knowledge, and the development of the ‘governing for the future’ key initiative so we can continue to foster the next generation of lawyers, government advisors, business leaders, and policy makers."

The University has also appointed Professor Jane Bryson as Acting Dean of Wellington School of Business and Government and Professor Petra Butler as Acting Dean of the Faculty of Law while recruitment for permanent appointees takes place.