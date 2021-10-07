Clive’s water supply improvements completed

Thursday, 7 October, 2021 - 11:43

Clive’s new drinking water facility is supplying water to the town’s residents; the fourth of eight Hastings small community supply upgrades to be completed.

To date Haumoana/Te Awanga/Parkhill, WaimÄrama, Te PÅhue and Clive have been completed, Whirinaki/Esk and WaipÄtiki are under construction, planning for WhakatÅ« is underway, and some minor enhancements need to be made to the Waipatu supply. All are due to be completed by the end of 2022.

In Clive, a new bore into the existing water source has been drilled and a 300,000 litre storage reservoir and state-of-the-art treatment facility with UV light treatment and filters added.

The technology in the treatment facility enables precise water treatment to be monitored remotely. The new facility also enables better control over water pressure, and the reservoir will provide a source of water in the event of a natural disaster that disrupts the pipe network. Water started flowing through the new plant last Thursday. Some grounds and fencing work are still to be completed over the next month.

The upgrade of Hastings District Council’s small community drinking water supplies is a key action in the Hastings Drinking Water Strategy, designed to ensure drinking water safety and increase the capacity and resilience of all of the district’s reticulated supplies.

"Safe drinking water continues to be our number one priority and these upgrades of our eight small community supplies are an important part of that. We are very pleased to have this fourth one, in Clive, completed," said Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst.