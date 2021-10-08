Maori governance appointments 'made in partnership'

|
Appointments to Te PÅ«kenga inaugural MÄori Advisory Committee (Komiti MÄori) have been made in partnership with MÄtauranga Iwi Leaders Group, National Iwi Chairs Forum.
Te PÅ«kenga Council Chair Murray Strong said Komiti MÄori will be a key part of Te PÅ«kenga governance, playing a vital role in providing Te PÅ«kenga Council with advice, assurance and critical thought leadership.
"Komiti MÄori will ensure diverse and independent MÄori voices influence the development and ongoing activity of Te PÅ«kenga. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change vocational and applied learning and put Äkonga at the centre - and that means we need to be more responsive to Äkonga MÄori," he says.
"Through our partnership with MÄtauranga Iwi Leaders Group, we’re recognising and enabling MÄori to exercise tino rangatiratanga - agency and authority - over MÄori education. We welcome this opportunity to bring experts to the table to challenge and push us to do better for Äkonga MÄori."
MÄtauranga Iwi Leaders Group Chair, Olivia Hall says that the systemic shift to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi needed for our iwi learners and MÄori learners has driven the member appointments. We are excited by the diversity of thought and experience these appointments will bring.
"One of the key priorities for the MÄtauranga Iwi Leaders Group is ensuring Te Tiriti o Waitangi is front and centre of all decision-making. Our partnership with Te PÅ«kenga is an expression of honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi."
"These members represent the different sectors needed to address systemic change. We have full confidence in these appointments" Ms Hall says.
An initial six members have been appointed to Komiti MÄori, with membership expected to grow to between seven and 10 over time. The first tranche of appointments include: Bentham Ohia, Dr Teorongonui Josie Keelan, Glenda Taituha, Te PÅ«oho Katene, Jasmine Te Hira, and Dr Ramari Raureti, who also sits on Te PÅ«kenga Staff Committee.
Appointments are made by Te PÅ«kenga Council, based on the joint recommendation of Te PÅ«kenga Chief Executive and MÄtauranga Iwi Leaders Chair. The Komiti will also nominate one of its members to sit on Te PÅ«kenga Council.
The Interim Komiti MÄori has been appointed until 31 December 2022 and will support Te PÅ«kenga to reflect MÄori-Crown partnerships through their work and make recommendations on the governance architecture of all Council sub-committees/committees/boards and the final size, composition, scope, terms, and powers of the permanent Komiti MÄori.
