Maori governance appointments 'made in partnership'

Friday, 8 October, 2021 - 10:36

Appointments to Te PÅ«kenga inaugural MÄori Advisory Committee (Komiti MÄori) have been made in partnership with MÄtauranga Iwi Leaders Group, National Iwi Chairs Forum.

Te PÅ«kenga Council Chair Murray Strong said Komiti MÄori will be a key part of Te PÅ«kenga governance, playing a vital role in providing Te PÅ«kenga Council with advice, assurance and critical thought leadership.

"Komiti MÄori will ensure diverse and independent MÄori voices influence the development and ongoing activity of Te PÅ«kenga. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change vocational and applied learning and put Äkonga at the centre - and that means we need to be more responsive to Äkonga MÄori," he says.

"Through our partnership with MÄtauranga Iwi Leaders Group, we’re recognising and enabling MÄori to exercise tino rangatiratanga - agency and authority - over MÄori education. We welcome this opportunity to bring experts to the table to challenge and push us to do better for Äkonga MÄori."

MÄtauranga Iwi Leaders Group Chair, Olivia Hall says that the systemic shift to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi needed for our iwi learners and MÄori learners has driven the member appointments. We are excited by the diversity of thought and experience these appointments will bring.

"One of the key priorities for the MÄtauranga Iwi Leaders Group is ensuring Te Tiriti o Waitangi is front and centre of all decision-making. Our partnership with Te PÅ«kenga is an expression of honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi."

"These members represent the different sectors needed to address systemic change. We have full confidence in these appointments" Ms Hall says.

An initial six members have been appointed to Komiti MÄori, with membership expected to grow to between seven and 10 over time. The first tranche of appointments include: Bentham Ohia, Dr Teorongonui Josie Keelan, Glenda Taituha, Te PÅ«oho Katene, Jasmine Te Hira, and Dr Ramari Raureti, who also sits on Te PÅ«kenga Staff Committee.

Appointments are made by Te PÅ«kenga Council, based on the joint recommendation of Te PÅ«kenga Chief Executive and MÄtauranga Iwi Leaders Chair. The Komiti will also nominate one of its members to sit on Te PÅ«kenga Council.

The Interim Komiti MÄori has been appointed until 31 December 2022 and will support Te PÅ«kenga to reflect MÄori-Crown partnerships through their work and make recommendations on the governance architecture of all Council sub-committees/committees/boards and the final size, composition, scope, terms, and powers of the permanent Komiti MÄori.