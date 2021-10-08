Finally: online-first episodes for Ahikaroa fans - on Maori+! - Maori Television

|
Diehard fans of bilingual rangatahi drama AHIKAROA are poised to ‘binge-watch’ when Maori Television launches the final 10 episodes in the sensational fourth season on its MÄORI+ app and website this Sunday October 10 at 6.30 PM.
The half-hour show screens on Maori Television every Thursday at 9.30 PM but the first 10 episodes were made available online-first to viewers when the series premiered in early August. Produced by Kura Productions, AHIKAROA follows the trials and tribulations of best friends and flatmates Hemi (Nepia Takuira-Mita) and Geo (Turia Schmidt-Peke).
The trailblazing drama has grown a steady and passionate audience over the past four years with its hard-hitting uniquely Maori storylines that relate to all New Zealand youth. Fans watch the show online, then comment on social media about the issues raised - from homelessness, domestic violence and suicide to sexuality, emotional abuse and addictions.
Late last month (September 2021), Te Mangai PÄho and NZ On Air announced funding for a fifth season of 20 episodes.
AHIKAROA screens on Maori Television every Thursday at 9.30 PM - but the final 10 in the 20-episode fourth season will be available to view on demand on the website maoritelevision.com and the MAORI+ app from this Sunday October 10 2021 at 6.30 PM.
