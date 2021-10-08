Infrastructure NZ welcomes interim report on the Future for Local Government Review

Friday, 8 October, 2021 - 13:44

Infrastructure New Zealand welcomes the release of the interim report on the Future for Local Government Review, saying it makes a strong case for much needed change.

"The report confirms that all is not well in New Zealand’s local government system and that change is needed for local government to remain relevant and serve its communities well," General Manager Claire Edmondson says.

"Infrastructure New Zealand’s input was sought, and we are pleased to see our feedback reflected in the interim report," she says.

The report has identified several well-known issues, including funding and financing constraints, governance matters and scope creep from central government requirements that add to councils’ financial pressure.

The review process is likely to result in recommendations for some structure change, bringing implications for Three Waters reform and changes to the Resource Management Act.

"These three elements are all once in a generation opportunities. In our view, the Government is rushing the Three Waters and Resource Management System reforms and needs to slow down.

"We need to ensure we get local government’s roles, functions and structure right so it can respond to changing community expectations and be fit for future challenges."

Issues raised by the interim report will be further explored at Infrastructure New Zealand’s Building Nations 2021, being held virtually from 16-19 November.

