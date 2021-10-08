Maraenui kicking Covid to touch - Napier City Council

Friday, 8 October, 2021 - 14:04

Maraenui is one of the areas with the lowest vaccination rates in New Zealand, with half of the eligible population having one dose and less than a third fully vaccinated.

Napier City Council is working with the local community to get as many people as possible vaccinated through a walk-up clinic at Maraenui Rugby Club kicking off on Super Saturday 16 October from 9am to 1pm. The event is being run in conjunction with The Doctors Napier, Hawke’s Bay District Health Board and Health HB.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise believes there’s a role for everyone in raising the profile of the importance of vaccination for the greater good.

"As a country we are on a mission together to be in a position where we can enjoy the summer with more freedoms than we’re currently living with, where we can spend time with each other, go to events, keep our families safe. Vaccination is the best way to guarantee that," Mayor Wise says.

Sally Crown, councillor for the Nelson Park Ward of which Maraenui is part, says basing a vaccination station in the heart of Maraenui is the best way to ensure families feel safe and supported to get vaccinated.

"We’re supporting this opportunity to get vaccinated close to home, with friends and family around," says Councillor Crown. "It’ll be an informal, relaxed, comfortable atmosphere where people don’t need to book ahead, they can just come and our people will look after them."

The main target is 12 to 39 year olds with families being encouraged to come to the event together to support each other.