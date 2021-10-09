Superannuitants in Australia can apply to have payments continue

Saturday, 9 October, 2021 - 09:13

New Zealand Super and Veteran’s Pension clients who travelled to Australia during the quarantine-free travel period and are now unable to return home can apply for their payments to continue while overseas.

"We understand the unique and challenging situation that superannuitants who left for Australia while the travel bubble was open are in because of its prolonged closure," Ministry of Social Development Chief Executive Debbie Power says.

"Although advice was always clear that MIQ could be a possibility in the event the travel bubble closed, the scale of demand for those spaces and the difficulties superannuitants are facing has only recently become apparent.

"We’ve been keeping a close eye on the situation, and now feel that superannuitants who travelled to Australia during the quarantine-free travel period could not have reasonably foreseen they would be unable to return for a period greater than six months, even if the bubble closed."

As a result, MSD will now consider applications on a case-by-case basis for NZ Super and Veteran’s Pension payments to continue beyond the 26-week temporary absence period, under portability provisions, for people whose absence is solely linked to the travel bubble closure.

Any decisions already made for superannuitants in Australia will be reviewed, and if payments have already been stopped then MSD will work with clients to determine ongoing financial assistance.

MSD will begin contacting superannuitants in Australia from Monday.