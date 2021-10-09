Four Lotto players win $250,000

Saturday, 9 October, 2021 - 20:37

Four lucky Lotto players will be feeling on top of the world after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Westown Lotto in New Plymouth and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Whanganui and Otago.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Auckland, Northland and parts of the Waikato are currently at Alert Level 3. Lotto NZ counters located in stores offering essential services are allowed to open at Alert Level 3 should they choose to.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters in Alert Level 2 areas are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland remains in Alert Level 3. During this time, we will continue using computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.