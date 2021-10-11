Support for the 120 psychologists undertaking industrial action

Monday, 11 October, 2021 - 10:23

From the Institute of Educational and Developmental Psychology:

The Institute of Educational and Developmental Psychology (IEDP) would like to offer support to their colleagues who are currently undertaking industrial action as employees of the Ministry of Education and members of the APEX union. The IEDP has 165 student members and 118 full members. Educational psychologists are highly trained specialists who are integral to the identification, assessment and ongoing support of children and young people. Industrial action by these kinds of professionals is not undertaken lightly.

Members of the APEX union have agreed to stop accepting further referrals onto their caseloads from 5th October until 2nd November. The psychologists are engaging in this action to bring attention to the difficulties in working conditions that has seen psychologists leave their positions within the Ministry of Education. Pay and caseloads are a focus of these difficulties. Waitlists in 2020 were up to 3000 children and young people and the ongoing challenges of Covid-19 have meant that the difficulties faced are increasing.

We encourage the Ministry of Education to engage in fair and realistic discussions with educational psychologists about their working conditions and the culture of their workplaces such as high rates of staff turnover, comparatively lower pay rates and the lack of support for psychologists as they engage in this extremely challenging but necessary work.