Milford Opportunities project work continues

Monday, 11 October, 2021 - 12:17

Work is continuing on the establishment of stage three of the Milford Opportunities project after a successful launch of the project’s masterplan in Te Anau on 28 July.

Project governance group chair Dr Keith Turner said he was very heartened by the high level of support for the masterplan and the widespread community desire for action.

"We had excellent feedback from key stakeholders at the launch and this has continued at the subsequent meetings surrounding it.

"There are recommendations that some key stakeholders don’t like and we expected that. It’s now time to do the in-depth business case work to see how the recommendations can be delivered," Dr Turner said.

"Strong opposition about closing the Milford air strip is coming from the aviation sector. We expected that and it is understandable, especially given the lack of overseas tourism and the pressures this has created on that sector," he said.

"We will now do the further work to collect extensive data that will address concerns raised by the aviation group about the information we had available during the stage 2 conceptual phase. This will include carrying out geotechnical surveys on the airstrip and likely use patterns once Covid subsides.

"We have continued to talk to members of the group and we plan to have further conversation with them as we want them to understand the masterplan is a set of recommendations. There is a lot of hard work to be done before any actually become reality," Dr Turner said.

The project team continues to work on setting up the new governance group, a new project team and planning the work dependencies and programme for the next two years.