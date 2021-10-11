Monday, 11 October, 2021 - 12:50

Massive boost for GoodYarn in the Waikato with $100,000 from Trinity Lands.

The Good Programmes Trust, home of GoodYarn, has been strongly endorsed for their work on mental health literacy with a $100,000 boost from Trinity Lands.

GoodYarn is a compact mental health workshop that helps participants to know the signs and symptoms of common mental illnesses, build confidence to identify it, talk about it, and know how and where to get help. It’s unique in its peer-led approach and original focus on the rural community, and more than 10,000 people have now been part of a workshop.

Announcing the funding at the annual awards dinner, Trinity Lands CEO Peter McBride said "We know the importance of good mental health and we love what the GoodYarn workshop does to help ordinary kiwis."

Good Programmes Trustee Igor Gerritsen spoke to the nearly 100 staff and guests gathered for the awards.

"Mental Health is a community issue, and we all play a part in looking after each other," said Igor. "It’s great to see a growing awareness of the things we can do to look after ourselves.

"By improving our understanding and ability to talk about mental health, and knowing where to go for help, GoodYarn is a great resource to keep people away from the edge of the cliff," said Igor.

Igor has been involved in the wellbeing of the rural and workplace community in the Bay of Plenty for a decade.

"I love what Goodyarn is doing and it’s a privilege to work with a great team to make the GoodYarn workshop available in organisations and communities across New Zealand," he said. ""There’s no greater joy than living your life on purpose, doing things to the best of your ability, not just for yourself but for a greater purpose.

"We’re very thankful that Trinity Lands has joined the Good Friends Community."

Peter acknowledged Trinity Land staff for their contribution to the success of the dairy farming and kiwifruit business, as well as announcing several other funding offers for community initiatives in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.