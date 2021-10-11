Cars on the beach? Paid parking changes? Have your say - Porirua City Council

Monday, 11 October, 2021 - 13:24

Cars on beaches and paid parking in central Porirua are among the topics up for discussion in the review of the Transport Bylaw.

Consultation opened today on the proposed bylaw, which covers a range of transport related matters and responds to the challenges of our growing city. The key changes proposed are:

Paid parking in the city centre

This will affect where you can park, how long for and how much you’re paying.

In the Long-term Plan process Council decided, after public consultation, to extend the areas in the city where paid parking applies. This should make it easier for shoppers to find a park, and means that the cost of parking is paid directly by the user, rather than being funded by all residents through rates.

The proposed plan provides a range of parking options around the city (on weekdays from 8am to 5pm) including:

- First hour free in some standard car parks and first 30 minutes free in all premium short-term car parks

- Short-term parking from $1/hr (standard) to $2/hr (premium)

- Long-term (all day) parking from $5/day (standard) or $10/day (premium)

- Free parking outside the city centre.

You can view maps at poriruacity.govt.nz/transport-bylaw

Cars on Titahi Bay Beach

To make the beach safer for everyone, the bylaw proposes only allowing vehicles onto the beach to launch and retrieve watercraft.

Council Chief Executive Wendy Walker acknowledged that this change would be disappointing for some.

"We know that there is tradition and nostalgia tied up with having cars on the beach, but safety for all has to be our priority which is why these restrictions are being proposed."

Greater Wellington Regional Council rules already prohibit vehicles driving on the central part of the beach to protect the ancient fossil forest, so restricting vehicles on the rest of the beach would be consistent with that, and remove some confusion, she said.

Alongside the bylaw review, Council is carrying out a general safety audit of Titahi Bay Beach and is seeking feedback on that too.

Other topics

The bylaw review also covers heavy vehicle parking in residential areas, engine braking and other general transport matters.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker encouraged residents to have their say.

"We know that people have strongly held views on some of the issues in this bylaw, so please take part in the consultation process and let us know what you think."

For more information and to give feedback on any or all of these topics, visit poriruacity.govt.nz/transport-bylaw or pick up a hard copy at the Council front counter or any Porirua library.