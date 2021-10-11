'Te Re o Te Repo - Kei konei tonu' cultural wetland handbook launched

Monday, 11 October, 2021 - 13:15

A new cultural repo (wetland) handbook is being launched to help give a voice to repo throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

‘Te Reo o Te Repo - Kei konei tonu au | The Voice of the Wetland - I am still here’ is the second volume of the Te Reo o Te Repo cultural wetland handbook series published by Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research. The handbook is being launched virtually as part of the INTECOL International Wetland Conference on Tuesday 12 October. The handbook focuses on providing more information on the cultural significance of repo to help define priorities for wetland restoration.

"‘Te Reo o Te Repo - Kei konei tonu au’ continues to advocate the voices of our repo through the voices of our people and provides MÄori values, knowledge, and perspectives from across Aotearoa New Zealand, ranging from whÄnau, marae, hapÅ«, and iwi-led restoration projects and practical demonstrations that illustrate the diversity of our precious wetland ecosystems, to academic research that provide the underpinning of cultural resources and mÄtauranga MÄori based tools and approaches," says Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research Kairangahau MÄori Yvonne Taura.

Repo sustain indigenous biota, filter nutrients, absorb floodwaters, and sequester carbon, providing multiple economic, social and cultural benefits. However, 90 percent of repo in Aotearoa has been lost since European settlement and the remaining wetlands are still under threat of being further degraded by human impacts. Co-editors say the new addition to the cultural wetland handbook series, funded by the Strategic Science Investment Funding for Crown Research Institutes, will be a useful tool in restoring and reconnecting whÄnau to their local repo.

"Our intention was to continue advocating the voices of our repo through the voices of our people. Recognising that our repo are still sadly declining, we felt that we needed to maintain their presence in national conversations. It encourages us to build on our remaining indigenous biodiversity by using our own mÄtauranga gifted to us from our tÅ«puna," Taura adds.

Te Reo o Te Repo - Kei konei tonu au is available to download http://www.landcareresearch.co.nz/publications/te-reo-o-te-repo-kei-konei-tonu-au