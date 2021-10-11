1,500 Canterbury and West Coast homes insulated in last 12 months - CEA

Monday, 11 October, 2021 - 16:09

Canterbury charitable trust Community Energy Action (CEA) has installed insulation in 1,500 homes in Canterbury and the West Coast in the last twelve months, mostly free of charge to the homeowner. This is approximately 4,000 people who have benefitted from homes that are warmer, drier and easier to heat thanks to the insulation.

CEA has been working on making homes warmer and drier since 1994 and has been a registered provider of the government subsidies for insulation since the beginning of the schemes in 2009. They have helped over a hundred thousand people during that time, and continue to do so to this day. The current government Warmer Kiwi Homes subsidy level of 80% is topped up by the Trust to 100%, offering free insulation to eligible households.

"Although having achieved a great deal through the insulation programmes, after twelve years of insulation subsidies we are still seeing demand across the areas we work in," says Caroline Shone, Chief Executive of CEA.

"These subsides in the main are for people who have a low income and are often struggling to make ends meet," Ms Shone continues. "They simply cannot afford the insulation they need to keep warm and healthy at home, at an affordable price. Having a healthy home is a basic human right and we are privileged that we can help." Ms Shone went on to say, "We are able to offer free insulation to eligible households thanks to our loyal supporters and funder organisations. On the Coast Development West Coast and West Coast Community Trust and across Canterbury Orion, MainPower, The Rata Foundation and also Pegasus Health are all providing top-up funding. And where eligible customers do not qualify for any of these funds, CEA itself tops up the money."

CEA also offers energy advice and double-layered recycled curtains if people need them. Both are free although we always appreciate donations.

The lockdowns has been difficult for many, and like other organisations CEA was also impacted, but the Trust was back insulating at Alert Level 3, with the appropriate protocols and procedures in place. "As insulation is installed under the floor and in the ceiling cavity, there is minimal contact with customers," Ms Shone explains.

"Now the weather is getting warmer, many people tend to forget about insulation. We are busy insulating homes all year and we would like to encourage anyone thinking they may need insulation, to contact us sooner rather than later. In autumn and winter, we often get a flood of enquiries and there can be a bit of a wait then. In the warmer season, people will have more choice for dates and times that would suit them. We simply cannot help everyone as quickly as we would like to and who needs insulation in the colder months. We would like people to come forward and get in touch now."

Free insulation is available to low income owner-occupiers and to owner-occupiers in eligible areas. People can contact the Trust at 0800 GETWARM or www.cea.co.nz to find out if they are eligible. CEA installer insulating a home