Building consents booming in Dunedin - Dunedin City Council

Monday, 11 October, 2021 - 17:00

A record year for building consent applications is a positive sign for city development in Dunedin, despite the pressures that come with it, the Dunedin City Council says.

The DCC received 3193 building consent applications in the 2020/21 financial year, up 12% on the previous busiest year (2017/18) when 2840 building consent applications were received, and the trend is continuing.

DCC General Manager Customer and Regulatory Claire Austin says the figures are a great sign of confidence in Dunedin, and a welcome boost for economic activity, but the flood of applications does have flow-on effects.

"There’s no doubt our Building Services staff are busier than they’ve ever been.

"Delays caused by the COVID-19 lockdown, which prevented our staff from carrying out building inspections, certainly haven’t helped. Neither have ongoing material supply problems nationwide, which are only compounding scheduling issues for our inspectors.

"That said, we’re pulling out all the stops in an effort to catch-up on the backlog," Ms Austin says.

The DCC aims to issue a building consent within 10 working days and is required by law to do so within 20 working days. At present, applications are taking 15 working days on average to process.

"Unfortunately, the DCC - like councils across the country - receives many incomplete applications, and we are required by law to ‘stop the clock’ until the necessary information is provided."

Building inspections are also taking longer than usual to carry out due to the backlog and increased demand.

"We aim for 2-5 working days, but the backlog means we’re currently taking about 9 days to do this work," Ms Austin says.

While the DCC is doing what it can to improve its service, there are simple things those in the building industry can do to help as well.

"Completing the checklists we provide can help avoid unnecessary delays and reduce costs.

"We will also be reaching out to the construction industry to look at ways we can work together to make the process as user-friendly and timely as possible."