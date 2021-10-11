Principals support mandatory vaccinations

Monday, 11 October, 2021 - 18:25

The New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF) welcomes the decision of Government to mandate vaccinations for principals, teachers and support staff.

NZPF President, Perry Rush, said, "There are few working environments where adults are in such close contact with unvaccinated people (5-11 years old) for extended periods. The safety of school staff and students is paramount," he said.

"A ‘no jab, no job’ policy is a brave decision for Government to take and underscores the threat posed by the COVID Delta strain to our front-line education workers and students," he said.

Missing from today’s announcement was detail around the legal processes to implement the policy if staff choose not to be vaccinated after 1 January 2022. Also missing is any commentary on other adults entering the school grounds such as trades people, parents and other community members.

"We expect to receive more detailed information and a clear process to follow, in due course," said Rush.