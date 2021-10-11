Woman who travelled to Northland with Covid positive individual located

|
Police have located the woman being sought who travelled to Northland with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19.
Police located the woman at a West Auckland address this evening.
The woman has been taken into custody under section 70 of the Health Act and will be transported to an MIQ facility.
Police are continuing to investigate this matter and will be following up with this individual.
