Decayed Grey Street trees to be removed - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 09:13

Work will begin on Wednesday this week to remove the chestnut trees at the river-end of Grey Street.

A falling branch caused serious damage to another vehicle recently, which prompted an inspection by arborists. Severe decay was found in all of the trees, which were evaluated as a serious risk if not removed immediately.

Council Liveable Communities Director Michèle Frey said this species does not have great ability to heal itself after limbs fall, which in turn creates areas of decay.

"Council have not made the decision to remove these trees lightly," she said.

"We are actively planting new street trees across TairÄwhiti and will be looking to plant new trees along Grey Street as soon as possible."

Local businesses were notified by letter last week. Contractors will need to close areas of the road while the work is happening.

"Traffic controllers will be on site to guide vehicles and pedestrians; however, we ask the community to please try to avoid the area if possible."

Ms Frey says there will be woodchippers on site which will create some noise disturbance.

"We’re looking to distribute the wood chips to local schools and charities and encourage anyone who is interested to please contact our contractors, Roberts Tree Surgeons on 06 868 6463."