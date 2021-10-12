Line upgrades advance in Kuratau - TLC

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 13:12

Line upgrades advance in Kuratau Progress continues on stage two of The Lines Company’s (TLC) Kuratau substation and line renewal upgrade.

The work is part of the $1.4 million investment being made by TLC to improve the lines and substation servicing over 1,600 customers on the western side of Lake TaupÅ.

This stage of the project will see a second transformer installed and livened at the Kuratau substation and is set to increase the reliability of electricity supply, reduce outages and speed up restoration times.

TLC’s GM Network Mike Fox said, "once the transformer is livened it will provide a backup to the existing transformer when it is out of service for maintenance, or if an unplanned outage occurs."

"The second transformer is crucial to increase network reliability for Kuratau as it will provide a vital backup in case of an unexpected power cut."

The installation of the transformer will see customers in the Kuratau area without power for approximately three hours from 10:00am to 1:00pm on Wednesday, 20 October.

The upgrade work is a further step in a planned programme that sees Kuratau and surrounding areas well supported and positioned for future economic development opportunities.

TLC has ear marked $5.6 million to invest in 11kv, 33kv and low voltage renewals across the network. With line renewal work equating to around 29% of the $19.3 million dollars TLC is investing into the network over the coming year.