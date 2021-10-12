Covid strikes again this time Hawke's Bays premium Wine Auction

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 13:42

Organisers of New Zealand’s oldest and most prestigious wine auction have announced the 30th annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction supporting Cranford Hospice has been cancelled for 2021.

General Manager, Elisha Milmine said 'The event committee have worked through every event scenario consider ongoing COVID-19 risks and alert level restrictions. Unfortunately, it is clear to us that we are not able to safely stage the 30th Hawke's Bay Wine Auction in 2021. This decision has not been made lightly, our priority is keeping all involved healthy and safe'.

The event is now planned to be held on 17th September 2022 at ToiToi HB Arts and Events Centre. By this time, we are hopeful we will be able to deliver a safe and seamless experience celebrating Hawke’s Bay wine’s, while raising much needed funds for Cranford Hospice. We intend on having all the same auction lots available at that time, but we will be working through the details in the coming weeks. Ticket holders have been contacted.

As the largest annual contributor to Cranford Hospice, Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction committee are devastated to not be in a position to raise the much-needed funds this year.

Milmine says ‘we are so grateful for the understanding of everyone involved. With all our sponsors and key people supporting this decision’.

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction committee was left with no choice but to cancel the Pre-Tasting event which was scheduled for August 18th as the country was put into alert level 4 the day before the event and now having to cancel the 30th Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is extremely disappointing, as the sell-out event was lined up to be a great celebration of the amazing wines and artwork by John Lancashire.

