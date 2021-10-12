Small fee increases at Aquatics Hastings pools

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 14:10

Aquatics Hastings will be introducing small price increases ranging from 50c to $1 at all four Hastings pools to help cover increased operational costs.

The increases will be apply to the facilities at Flaxmere, Clive, Frimley and Havelock North, starting from November 1.

A small increase to the cost of Learn to Swim programmes will be introduced from February 1, 2022.

Group Manager Community Wellbeing and Services Rebekah Dinwoodie said that there had been no fee increases in the last financial year and the ongoing cost of operating the facilities and keeping them safe has risen.

"We have tried to keep these price rises as low as possible to help offset the higher operational costs, and our prices will now be in line with similar venues across the country."