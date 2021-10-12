Inaugural Pacific Christian Leadership Conference

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 14:23

The Pacific Christian Leadership Conference (PCLC), was inaugurated with a conference on 4th Oct and a rally and signing of its resolution on 5th Oct 2021. It was dedicated to the theme, "Stand Together - One Family Under God."

Here is what we did. A total of 198,463 people pre-registered for the 2-day event. Participants came from as many as 68 nations. The Convocation on October 4 had three sessions with a special Inauguration. Across all social media platforms, a total of 25,582 participants viewed the Convocation, including a TV broadcast in Samoa and two radio Facebook programs in the Philippines and Australia. The Rally on October 5 was watched on social media by an estimated 60k viewers. In addition, there were seven TV broadcasts of which four were national television stations. Two radio stations from the Philippines and Australia aired the event as well. The combined reach for TV and radio for the Rally was estimated at 32 million.

Especially important, messages of hope and greetings were received from 28 Christian leaders throughout the Asia Pacific. A coalition of 203 clergy signed the PCLC Resolution and 106 churches officially partnered with the PCLC. Thanks to your important contribution, PCLC was successfully launched and will certainly grow and develop to be a powerful vehicle for God’s great work to bring peace and healing to our world.

We look forward to our ongoing collaboration to help build a coalition of Christian leaders and organizations working together to strengthen marriages and families, restore communities of goodness, and help Christianity fulfill its destiny as a beacon of freedom, faith, and family.