Work starts on harbour route

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 15:06

The Dunedin City Council is about to make changes in Dunedin’s wharf area to provide a faster, more efficient alternative route through the city during the Dunedin Hospital rebuild.

The work in Wharf and surrounding streets will be the first stage of the Harbour Arterial improvements project, one of DCC’s seven Shaping Future Dunedin Transport projects.

To make Wharf Street more efficient, the intersections of Wharf, Kitchener, Roberts and Birch Streets will be upgraded including the installation of traffic lights at the Wharf/Kitchener Street intersection.

The DCC Group Manager Transport Jeanine Benson says, "We’re improving these intersections so the harbour corridor becomes a faster and easier route into the city. These improvements aim to help the area cope with the extra traffic expected to use the harbour arterial route during construction of the new Dunedin Hospital.

"At the same time, we’re making the area safer and more accessible for commuters who want to travel in alternative ways such as cycling and walking. We’ll be widening and adding more sections of shared path and improving crossings. There will also be new footpaths, traffic islands and landscaping."

Site preparation work begins on Tuesday, 26 October and is expected to be completed by the end of March next year. The project cost of this first stage is about $1.6 million.

Detours will be in place, advertised by electronic VMS boards, and some work will be carried out at night to minimise delays. Work will stop over Christmas and New Year.

"We’re asking people who regularly travel along these roads to allow extra time as there will be delays," Ms Benson says.

The work on the Harbour Arterial improvements will be carried out in four stages from 2021 to 2027.