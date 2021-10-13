Action on emissions reduction 'welcome'

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 - 11:05

BusinessNZ has welcomed today’s signpost towards a net zero-carbon New Zealand, with the Government’s release of a draft strategy for next year’s emissions reduction plans.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said business supported meaningful climate action and New Zealand playing its part in the global response.

"Businesses will play a key role in achieving the proposed pathway. They will have to change behaviours, make new investments, and take commercial risk. A strong partnership between government, people and business will be key to get on with our journey to a low carbon emission economy.

"We agree with the Government that the ETS should be the main tool for emissions reduction and believe other interventions should follow only where there is a clear positive net benefit.

"We would urge the Government to focus on concrete climate action, as targets alone - without a credible plan to achieve them - will not get us to carbon zero."