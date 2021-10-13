Napier City Council's support of Super Saturday

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 - 14:56

Napier City Council’s vaccination drop-in at Maraenui Rugby Club has been cancelled in favour of supporting two other Napier-based sites on Saturday 16 October.

Council has moved its vaccination station to buddy up with Napier Pak ‘n’ Save and Pukemokimoki Marae on Super Saturday, the National Action Day for Vaccination.

Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui-a-OrotÅ« is taking the lead at the Pak ‘n’ Save drop-in while Roopu Ä Iwi is hosting the event at Pukemokimoki Marae.

Pak ‘n’ Save in Napier will be open as a ‘drive-thru or walk-in’ site from 9am to 7pm, with Pukemokimoki Marae opening at 9am and running through to 5pm.

With the huge effort across the region to get as many people vaccinated as possible combining resources is essential to ensuring all vaccination sites are well staffed and resourced.