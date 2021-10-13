Electricity vital to decarbonise Aotearoa - ERANZ

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 - 16:46

"Today’s Draft Emissions Reductions plan highlights the key role of electricity in reducing New Zealand’s carbon emissions," Electricity Retailers’ Association Chief Executive Cameron Burrows says.

"We’re pleased to see our recommendation of a national energy strategy adopted, and are eager to work with the government to design this strategy

"Converting to a low carbon economy is vital to New Zealand’s future and the electricity sector has a key role to play in New Zealand’s climate change transition. Our electricity is the 8th cheapest in the developed world, which makes it easier to switch from carbon intensive activities to renewable power - so it isn’t just what’s best for the planet but what’s best for people’s back pocket.

"Successfully decarbonising will mean a big increase in electricity use, and that will require extra investment from the sector. It's vital we have an energy transition that drives lowest-cost carbon reductions to minimise any unnecessary costs for Kiwis, and the Government’s carbon budgets will help with this.

"The draft plan notes that the Government’s target of 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030 is aspirational. Even with demand increasing, the proportion of renewably electricity is expected to increase significantly over the next 15 years. Pushing for that last few percent could mean a massive extra cost for a small amount of emission reductions gained.

"The scale of emission reductions New Zealand needs will be a challenge, but it’s a challenge that New Zealand and the electricity sector are up for. Electricity will help carbon intensive sectors shed emissions and become more renewable," Mr Burrows says