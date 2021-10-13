Southern’s Super Saturday - Southern DHB

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 - 17:22

Join Southern in marking Super Saturday this weekend, 16 October. As part of a national day of vaccination, we are pulling out all the stops to get our community protected before summer.

About 70 vaccination sites will be open across the district offering walk-in vaccinations and the opportunity to talk through any questions you might have. Find a full list of sites on our website: www.southernhealth.nz/covid19/super-saturday.

The Southern COVID-19 vaccination programme has also partnered with Dunedin City Council to host a vaccination celebration event place in Dunedin’s Octagon, 10am-3pm.

Come and celebrate how far we’ve come with live music and kai, bring your friends and whanau, and if you haven’t already, take the opportunity to get your vaccination.

The Southern COVID-19 vaccination programme is aiming to vaccinate at least 90% of its 12+ population by Christmas and programme lead Hamish Brown is urging everyone to take the opportunity to get protected now so we can all get back to the things we love.

"We have been so pleased with the public response to the vaccine and the hard work of all our healthcare workers on the ground who have kept up with demand, especially under the recent restrictions," he said.

"We are now getting into the last push to protect our population and urge everyone who hasn’t yet received their vaccine to take the opportunity to now, not only to protect themselves, but to protect their whÄnau and wider community - especially those who are unable to get the vaccine themselves such as children under 12."

To date, 83.9% of the Southern district over 12 have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 61.4% are fully vaccinated.

Walk-in appointments are now available at mass vaccination centres in Dunedin and Invercargill, and vaccinating pharmacies across the district. Other providers may also be in a position to offer walk-in appointments and will advertise these locally.

Appointments are still available to book at a time and location most convenient to you via bookmyvaccine.nz or over the phone by calling 0800 28 29 26.

The vaccine is free and available to everyone in New Zealand over the age of 12, regardless of immigration status, and there is enough vaccine for everyone to get their vaccine by the end of the year.

Dunedin City Mayor Aaron Hawkins and DHB spokespeople will be available from 11.30am on Saturday. Media enquiries and interview requests: SDHB Communications, communications@southerndhb.govt.nz.