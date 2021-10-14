Big plans see changing roles - Napier City Council

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 09:57

Ambitious plans for the next ten years mean changes at Napier City Council with a newly created role leading the significant projects set out in the Long Term Plan.

The LTP was adopted in July with major projects indicated for the next decade and Jon Kingsford has been appointed as Director of Programme Delivery to ensure goals are achieved.

Dr Steph Rotarangi, Napier Council Chief Executive, says the new role will focus on improving the project planning and delivery.

"We have set out some big stretch goals in our core business of water, roads and parking, and we’ve also promised some exciting, essential new projects including our library rebuild,

Te Pihinga Community Centre and Ahuriri Regional Park project. It’s a bold programme for our city in challenging times, being cost effective and efficient is essential" says Steph.

Of particular importance, and with significant budgets, are the water supply, stormwater and waste water projects. Jon Kingsford is no stranger to these. In his previous role as Director Infrastructure Services he led the three waters works programme.

"Our priority is water, and getting that right, close to a third of rates is spent on water. Over the next ten years we have reservoir projects, treatment plant projects, stormwater projects, all of them need to be delivered on time and to budget, so we need someone to drive that and get the mahi done."

Recently 27 new positions, across Napier City Council, have been created to deliver the LTP programme, these roles are predominantly in Infrastructure and City Services as well as Te Waka RangapÅ«, People and Capability, Corporate Services and Procurement. These roles will continue to be filled over the next few months.