Actors' union: 'fair funding for Maori stories on screen'

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 10:19

Equity New Zealand, the union representing professional performers, is calling for an overhaul of the funding mechanisms that have left many MÄori TV and film producers scrambling for money during the latest Covid alert level restrictions.

Equity president, Jennifer Ward-Lealand says the union supports the call from NgÄ Aho Whakaari, the organisation representing MÄori in the screen sector, for the same level of financial support and relief that other parts of the screen sector have been able to access in order to cope with the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Last year the government allocated $23.4 million dollars to NZ On Air and the New Zealand Film Commission for the Screen Recovery Fund, and for the current lockdown extended that financial support through the Ministry for Culture and Heritage. But Te MÄngai Paho, which funds many of the smaller budget MÄori-specific content - particularly for MÄori Television - has received no top ups."

Ms Ward-Lealand says the lack of Covid-19 relief funding exacerbates the inequities in the funding system.

"Te MÄngai Paho is already funded at a much lower rate than NZ on Air. So, we have quality TV and film content being made by MÄori creatives, written by MÄori writers and featuring MÄori performers, but they have to do it all with much smaller budgets than those that can access NZ On Air or NZ Film Commission funding".

The union says the lack of funding also means it is harder for local actors to get work.

"How will we see our own people on our screens, and how will our performers build their careers if they don’t get an equitable shot at telling our country’s stories?"

The union’s call for equitable funding coincides with the news of the cancellation of a third series of TV3’s prime time drama Head High, which was funded by NZ On Air. The award-winning drama centres on a MÄori whanau and features many young and emerging MÄori and Pacifica actors.

"The decision to cancel a third season is extremely disappointing for all of the performers involved and needs to be thoroughly scrutinised. As a country we need to be meeting our obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi. That means TV programs that feature MÄori stories need to be funded and broadcast so that we can all enjoy them," she says.