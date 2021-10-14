Actors' union: 'fair funding for Maori stories on screen'

|
[ login or create an account ]
Equity New Zealand, the union representing professional performers, is calling for an overhaul of the funding mechanisms that have left many MÄori TV and film producers scrambling for money during the latest Covid alert level restrictions.
Equity president, Jennifer Ward-Lealand says the union supports the call from NgÄ Aho Whakaari, the organisation representing MÄori in the screen sector, for the same level of financial support and relief that other parts of the screen sector have been able to access in order to cope with the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Last year the government allocated $23.4 million dollars to NZ On Air and the New Zealand Film Commission for the Screen Recovery Fund, and for the current lockdown extended that financial support through the Ministry for Culture and Heritage. But Te MÄngai Paho, which funds many of the smaller budget MÄori-specific content - particularly for MÄori Television - has received no top ups."
Ms Ward-Lealand says the lack of Covid-19 relief funding exacerbates the inequities in the funding system.
"Te MÄngai Paho is already funded at a much lower rate than NZ on Air. So, we have quality TV and film content being made by MÄori creatives, written by MÄori writers and featuring MÄori performers, but they have to do it all with much smaller budgets than those that can access NZ On Air or NZ Film Commission funding".
The union says the lack of funding also means it is harder for local actors to get work.
"How will we see our own people on our screens, and how will our performers build their careers if they don’t get an equitable shot at telling our country’s stories?"
The union’s call for equitable funding coincides with the news of the cancellation of a third series of TV3’s prime time drama Head High, which was funded by NZ On Air. The award-winning drama centres on a MÄori whanau and features many young and emerging MÄori and Pacifica actors.
"The decision to cancel a third season is extremely disappointing for all of the performers involved and needs to be thoroughly scrutinised. As a country we need to be meeting our obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi. That means TV programs that feature MÄori stories need to be funded and broadcast so that we can all enjoy them," she says.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice