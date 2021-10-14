Site Safe awards lucky scholarship applicants with complimentary training

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 10:38

Site Safe is proud to award 20 lucky scholarship recipients with fully funded health and safety training towards achieving Site Safe’s Health and Safety in Construction programme.

This year, Site Safe received more than 50 quality applicants from across the broader construction sector and sub-trades.

The scholarship judges were impressed with the high calibre of all the applications that were received.

"The successful winners demonstrated clear evidence to be future leaders in the industry and a strong commitment to health and safety. They also showed good leadership through their community."

Site Safe recognises how challenging it’s been on the industry in light of COVID-19 and is excited to be working with these new applicants to support them on their journey.

Chief Executive, Brett Murray, says applicants will start their learning in the coming months.

"I’m thankful we are in a position to continually invest in the industry and give back.

"I would also like to extend a huge thank you to businesses for supporting their employees."

On completion, learners will gain the NZQA recognised NZ Certificate in Workplace Health and Safety Practice (Level 3).

The scholarships also come with mentoring to provide support during the course and assignment work.

Last year’s scholarship applicant Daniel Ridgeon from Technical Rigging Services NZ Limited, says attending classroom sessions has enabled him to achieve merit in this course.

"It's been a very valuable tool in my progression within industry and developed my understanding of health and safety benefits which I can now apply to work environments.

"The programme is a great opportunity to share knowledge and understanding, not just within health and safety and ensuring everyone goes home safe and well, but how our actions can improve business relations."

Murray says that once the successful applicants complete the Health and Safety in Construction programme they will be recognised at Site Safe’s Evening of Celebration.

"Successful applicants will also receive a certificate to proudly display their achievement as well as a digital Site Safety Card through the Site Safe app," he says.

We’re moving to a digital Site Safety Card

From 1 December 2021, Site Safe will be moving to a digital Site Safety Card with the option of purchasing a physical card for those that want it, Murray says.

"We’re glad to be moving to a modern based solution with our Site Safety Card while reducing plastic that goes to landfill."

2021 Scholarship categories

Congratulations to the 2021 Site Safe scholarship recipients. Each year Site Safe supports the health and safety leaders of tomorrow by providing scholarships to complete Site Safe’s Health and Safety in Construction programme.

This year Site Safe awarded four scholarships each across the five categories, Murray says.

"The applicants were assessed on their leadership skills, commitment to safety, work ethic, contribution to safety in the workplace and employer support."

The categories include:

-Woman in Construction

-MÄori

-Pasifika

-Under 25’s

-Open