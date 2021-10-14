Maori Language Petition commemorations take shape for 2022

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 11:33

Taiaha hÄ! Taiaha hÄ! - Te kairangi o te reo hoki mai ki taku tikanga, ki taku taumata, ki taku reo, ki taku ao. He reo whai tikanga, he reo whai mana, he reo whai tangata koe.

Ki te whÄngaihia te reo MÄori he ao tÄnÄ, ki te kore he whÄkorekore kÄ te hua ki te ao.

E rere taku reo kia mau koe ki te tangata.

The 50th anniversary of the presentation of the MÄori language petition and MÄori Language Day will be commemorated as a major anniversary next year, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni and Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson announced today.

Cabinet has agreed to raise the mana of this significant anniversary by designating it a Tier 1 event on the Government’s 2022 commemorations programme. Tier 1 designation is reserved for major anniversaries of events whose impact was felt throughout the motu and changed Aotearoa significantly.

"Government continues to recognise the importance of significant events such as this anniversary, which has shaped our history, Te Ao MÄori and Aotearoa New Zealand," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"The MÄori language petition, supported by 30,000 signatories, was presented to Parliament on the 14th September 1972 by representatives of NgÄ Tamatoa, Victoria University’s Te Reo MÄori Society and the NZ MÄori Students Association. This is an important opportunity to pay further tribute to their hard mahi.

"Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora will lead commemoration activities for the anniversary, with Te MÄtÄwai guiding iwi and MÄori initiatives and Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori leading government initiatives.

"ManatÅ« Taonga (Ministry for Culture and Heritage) leads the Government’s wider commemorations programme, and will support this anniversary by ensuring there is a coordinated, cross-government effort to mark this important moment in our history," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"The petition was a watershed moment and the determination and courage of the petitioners and all those who have helped revitalise te reo MÄori in some way should be acknowledged," Willie Jackson said today.

"The MÄori language petition changed the future for all New Zealanders. At a time when it was socially unacceptable to speak or celebrate te reo MÄori: a small group stood on the steps of our parliament and called for our indigenous language to be honoured, to be taught in our schools and most importantly to be preserved for future generations. This event honours their legacy."

"This builds on the work we have already undertaken as a Government, including teaching New Zealand history in schools. As a Government we want to see te reo MÄori protected and thriving. This celebration is an important part of that," Willie Jackson said.

Next year heralds a series of milestone anniversaries for te reo MÄori including:

50 years since the first national kapa haka competition

40 years since the first kÅhanga reo opened

35 years since the MÄori Language Act saw te reo become an official language and the MÄori Language Commission, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, was established.

MEDIA STATEMENT

E whakarite ana Te KÄwanatanga i ngÄ tÅ«Äpapa mÅ te whakamaumahara ki Te Petihana Reo MÄori ka tÅ« Ä tÄrÄ tau

I te rÄ nei, i pÄnuihia e te Minita mÅ ManatÅ« Taonga, ko Carmel Sepuloni, rÄua ko te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori, ko Willie Jackson, Ä tÄrÄ tau, ka whakanuia rawatia te 50 o ngÄ tau mai i te whakatakotoranga o te petihana mÅ te Reo MÄori me te huanga mai o te rÄ o te Reo MÄori hei tino huritau whakanui i te reo MÄori.

Whakaae mai te RÅ«nanga ki te whakatÄiri i te mana o tÄnei tino huritau mÄ te tautapanga hei hui Taumata 1 o te hÅtaka whakamaharatanga a te KÄwanatanga mÅ te tau 2022.

He mea rÄhui te tautapanga Taumata 1 mÅ ngÄ tino huritau o ngÄ Ähuatanga i rangona whÄnuitia puta i te motu, kua nui hoki tana tÄrai i a Aotearoa. NÄ tÄnei ka whakakotahi te KÄwana ki te whakarite i ngÄ mahi whakanui i tÄnei wÄ whakahirahira i tÅ tÄtou hÄ«tori.

Kei te koke tonu Te KÄwanatanga ki te whakamana i ngÄ kaupapa nui whakaharahara pÄnei i tÄnei tino huritau, Änei kaupapa kua tÄraia tÅ tÄtou hÄ«tori, te ao MÄori me Aotearoa whÄnui," te kÄ« a Carmel Sepuloni.

"I whakatakotohia te petihana mÅ te Reo MÄori, e 30,000 ngÄ kaihaina tautoko, ki mua i te aroaro o te PÄremata i te 14 o Mahuru 1972 e NgÄ Tamatoa, he huihuinga o te Porihanga o te Reo MÄori a Te Herenga Waka, me te RÅpÅ« o ngÄ Tauira MÄori o Aotearoa. He Äheinga whakahirahira tÄnei ki te whakahÅnore i Ä rÄtou mahi.

"MÄ Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora e Ärahi ngÄ mahi whakamaharatanga mÅ te huritau, ka arahina te wÄhanga ki te Maihi MÄori e Te MÄtÄwai, he mea Ärahi hoki ngÄ mahi o te Maihi Karauna e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.

"Ko Te ManatÅ« Taonga te kaiÄrahi i te hÅtaka whakamaharatanga whÄnui a te KÄwanantanga, Ä, ka tautoko anÅ hoki i tÄnei huritau mÄ te whakaÅ« i te mahi tahitanga o ngÄ whakahaere kÄwanatanga huri noa ki te whakanui i tÄnei wÄ whakahirahira i tÅ tÄtou hÄ«tori," te kÄ« a Carmel Sepuloni.

Hei tÄ Willie Jackson, he wÄ nui whakaharahara te petihana, Ä, me whakanui ka tika te mÄia me te manawa tÄ«tÄ« o ngÄ kaipetihana me te hunga e kÅkiri ana i te whakarauoratanga o te reo MÄori.

"I panonihia te anamata mÅ NgÄi Aotearoa katoa e te petihana mÅ te Reo MÄori. I tÄtahi wÄ kÄore i paku whakaaetia te kÅrero me te whakanui i te reo MÄori: tÄrÄ tÄtahi ope tauÄ iti nei i tÅ« ki ngÄ arawhata o tÅ tÄtou pÄremata me te karanga kia whakahÅnoretia tÅ tÄtou reo taketake ka tika, kia whai wÄhi ia ki ngÄ kura, Ä, ko te mea whakahira rawa atu kia purihia mÅ ngÄ reanga kei te haere tonu mai. Ko tÄ tÄnei huihuinga, he whakahÅnore i tÅ rÄtou whakarerenga."

He mea whakapakari Änei mahi i ngÄ mahi kua oti kÄ i a tÄtou te kÅkiri hei KÄwanatanga, tae atu ki te mahi whakaako i te hÄ«tori o Aotearoa i roto i ngÄ kura. I a mÄtou hei kÄwana, kei te hiahia mÄtou ki te kite i te whakahaumarutanga o te reo MÄori, me tana tipu matomato, Ä, he wÄhanga nui tÅ tÄnei hui whakanui ki taua hiahia." te kÄ« a Willie Jackson.

Ä tÄrÄ tau, he nui ngÄ kaupapa whakamaharatanga ka whakahaerehia mÅ te reo MÄori tae atu ki;

- 50 ngÄ tau kua hori mai i te whakataetae kapa haka Ä-motu tuatahi

- 40 ngÄ tau kua hori mai i te whakatuwheratanga o te kÅhanga reo tuatahi

- 35 ngÄ tau kua hori mai i te whakamanatanga o te reo MÄori hei reo whaimana i te Ture Reo MÄori, me te whakarewatanga o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.