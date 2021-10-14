Maori Language Petition commemorations take shape for 2022

|
Taiaha hÄ! Taiaha hÄ! - Te kairangi o te reo hoki mai ki taku tikanga, ki taku taumata, ki taku reo, ki taku ao. He reo whai tikanga, he reo whai mana, he reo whai tangata koe.
Ki te whÄngaihia te reo MÄori he ao tÄnÄ, ki te kore he whÄkorekore kÄ te hua ki te ao.
E rere taku reo kia mau koe ki te tangata.
The 50th anniversary of the presentation of the MÄori language petition and MÄori Language Day will be commemorated as a major anniversary next year, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni and Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson announced today.
Cabinet has agreed to raise the mana of this significant anniversary by designating it a Tier 1 event on the Government’s 2022 commemorations programme. Tier 1 designation is reserved for major anniversaries of events whose impact was felt throughout the motu and changed Aotearoa significantly.
"Government continues to recognise the importance of significant events such as this anniversary, which has shaped our history, Te Ao MÄori and Aotearoa New Zealand," Carmel Sepuloni said.
"The MÄori language petition, supported by 30,000 signatories, was presented to Parliament on the 14th September 1972 by representatives of NgÄ Tamatoa, Victoria University’s Te Reo MÄori Society and the NZ MÄori Students Association. This is an important opportunity to pay further tribute to their hard mahi.
"Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora will lead commemoration activities for the anniversary, with Te MÄtÄwai guiding iwi and MÄori initiatives and Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori leading government initiatives.
"ManatÅ« Taonga (Ministry for Culture and Heritage) leads the Government’s wider commemorations programme, and will support this anniversary by ensuring there is a coordinated, cross-government effort to mark this important moment in our history," Carmel Sepuloni said.
"The petition was a watershed moment and the determination and courage of the petitioners and all those who have helped revitalise te reo MÄori in some way should be acknowledged," Willie Jackson said today.
"The MÄori language petition changed the future for all New Zealanders. At a time when it was socially unacceptable to speak or celebrate te reo MÄori: a small group stood on the steps of our parliament and called for our indigenous language to be honoured, to be taught in our schools and most importantly to be preserved for future generations. This event honours their legacy."
"This builds on the work we have already undertaken as a Government, including teaching New Zealand history in schools. As a Government we want to see te reo MÄori protected and thriving. This celebration is an important part of that," Willie Jackson said.
Next year heralds a series of milestone anniversaries for te reo MÄori including:
50 years since the first national kapa haka competition
40 years since the first kÅhanga reo opened
35 years since the MÄori Language Act saw te reo become an official language and the MÄori Language Commission, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, was established.
E whakarite ana Te KÄwanatanga i ngÄ tÅ«Äpapa mÅ te whakamaumahara ki Te Petihana Reo MÄori ka tÅ« Ä tÄrÄ tau
I te rÄ nei, i pÄnuihia e te Minita mÅ ManatÅ« Taonga, ko Carmel Sepuloni, rÄua ko te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori, ko Willie Jackson, Ä tÄrÄ tau, ka whakanuia rawatia te 50 o ngÄ tau mai i te whakatakotoranga o te petihana mÅ te Reo MÄori me te huanga mai o te rÄ o te Reo MÄori hei tino huritau whakanui i te reo MÄori.
Whakaae mai te RÅ«nanga ki te whakatÄiri i te mana o tÄnei tino huritau mÄ te tautapanga hei hui Taumata 1 o te hÅtaka whakamaharatanga a te KÄwanatanga mÅ te tau 2022.
He mea rÄhui te tautapanga Taumata 1 mÅ ngÄ tino huritau o ngÄ Ähuatanga i rangona whÄnuitia puta i te motu, kua nui hoki tana tÄrai i a Aotearoa. NÄ tÄnei ka whakakotahi te KÄwana ki te whakarite i ngÄ mahi whakanui i tÄnei wÄ whakahirahira i tÅ tÄtou hÄ«tori.
Kei te koke tonu Te KÄwanatanga ki te whakamana i ngÄ kaupapa nui whakaharahara pÄnei i tÄnei tino huritau, Änei kaupapa kua tÄraia tÅ tÄtou hÄ«tori, te ao MÄori me Aotearoa whÄnui," te kÄ« a Carmel Sepuloni.
"I whakatakotohia te petihana mÅ te Reo MÄori, e 30,000 ngÄ kaihaina tautoko, ki mua i te aroaro o te PÄremata i te 14 o Mahuru 1972 e NgÄ Tamatoa, he huihuinga o te Porihanga o te Reo MÄori a Te Herenga Waka, me te RÅpÅ« o ngÄ Tauira MÄori o Aotearoa. He Äheinga whakahirahira tÄnei ki te whakahÅnore i Ä rÄtou mahi.
"MÄ Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora e Ärahi ngÄ mahi whakamaharatanga mÅ te huritau, ka arahina te wÄhanga ki te Maihi MÄori e Te MÄtÄwai, he mea Ärahi hoki ngÄ mahi o te Maihi Karauna e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.
"Ko Te ManatÅ« Taonga te kaiÄrahi i te hÅtaka whakamaharatanga whÄnui a te KÄwanantanga, Ä, ka tautoko anÅ hoki i tÄnei huritau mÄ te whakaÅ« i te mahi tahitanga o ngÄ whakahaere kÄwanatanga huri noa ki te whakanui i tÄnei wÄ whakahirahira i tÅ tÄtou hÄ«tori," te kÄ« a Carmel Sepuloni.
Hei tÄ Willie Jackson, he wÄ nui whakaharahara te petihana, Ä, me whakanui ka tika te mÄia me te manawa tÄ«tÄ« o ngÄ kaipetihana me te hunga e kÅkiri ana i te whakarauoratanga o te reo MÄori.
"I panonihia te anamata mÅ NgÄi Aotearoa katoa e te petihana mÅ te Reo MÄori. I tÄtahi wÄ kÄore i paku whakaaetia te kÅrero me te whakanui i te reo MÄori: tÄrÄ tÄtahi ope tauÄ iti nei i tÅ« ki ngÄ arawhata o tÅ tÄtou pÄremata me te karanga kia whakahÅnoretia tÅ tÄtou reo taketake ka tika, kia whai wÄhi ia ki ngÄ kura, Ä, ko te mea whakahira rawa atu kia purihia mÅ ngÄ reanga kei te haere tonu mai. Ko tÄ tÄnei huihuinga, he whakahÅnore i tÅ rÄtou whakarerenga."
He mea whakapakari Änei mahi i ngÄ mahi kua oti kÄ i a tÄtou te kÅkiri hei KÄwanatanga, tae atu ki te mahi whakaako i te hÄ«tori o Aotearoa i roto i ngÄ kura. I a mÄtou hei kÄwana, kei te hiahia mÄtou ki te kite i te whakahaumarutanga o te reo MÄori, me tana tipu matomato, Ä, he wÄhanga nui tÅ tÄnei hui whakanui ki taua hiahia." te kÄ« a Willie Jackson.
Ä tÄrÄ tau, he nui ngÄ kaupapa whakamaharatanga ka whakahaerehia mÅ te reo MÄori tae atu ki;
- 50 ngÄ tau kua hori mai i te whakataetae kapa haka Ä-motu tuatahi
- 40 ngÄ tau kua hori mai i te whakatuwheratanga o te kÅhanga reo tuatahi
- 35 ngÄ tau kua hori mai i te whakamanatanga o te reo MÄori hei reo whaimana i te Ture Reo MÄori, me te whakarewatanga o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.
