Get ready to ShakeOut Tairawhiti - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 15:44

Registrations are now open for the national ShakeOut event in two weeks.

As part of our region’s earthquake drill and tsunami hÄ«koi, Civil Defence and Council are encouraging everyone to take part.

Wherever you are at 9.30am, Thursday 28 October, drop, cover, and hold for one minute.

Then, move to higher ground or an area zoned safe from a tsunami.

Registrations for this event are open now on New Zealand ShakeOut - Get Ready - Emergency preparedness in New Zealand https://getready.govt.nz/involved/shakeout/

Mayor Rehette Stoltz encourages our whole community to take part.

"We are a coastal region and our proximity to the Hikurangi subduction zone means we must be prepared.

"It is important to know ahead of time what you would do and where you need to go, in the event of a large earthquake that triggers a tsunami along our coast.

"Our advice from Civil Defence is that if an earthquake is long and strong, get gone."

To see our region’s tsunami inundation and evacuation maps please visit www.gdc.govt.nz/services/civil-defence/tsunami-inundation-and-evacuation-maps.