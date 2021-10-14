First of 3 new Tamahere connections opens for use this month - Waka Kotahi

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 16:37

People coming and going from Tamahere will be using the new link road and bridge later this month, as the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway heads to completion.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises from Tuesday night (26 October), the temporary intersection connecting Cherry Lane, Bollard Road and Tamahere Eventide village with State Highway 1 will close. All traffic to and from the eastern side of Tamahere will be directed over the east-west link road which connects the community to the western side of the highway.

This is the first of three traffic connections to open for Tamahere. The only access to and from the city will be via the Tamahere Interchange or Newell Road until the others are in place.

Later this year, Stage 2 will see the on-ramp over Cambridge Road Bridge open, providing direct accesses to the Cherry Lane, Bollard Road and Eventide village community.

Next year, Stage 3 will see the on-ramp from the link road to the city open, completing the Southern Interchange connections.

Regional Manager infrastructure Delivery, Jo Wilton, says the recommended Stage 1 route in and out of the city is via the Tamahere Interchange.

"The alternate route via Newell Road is not recommended as additional traffic would increase safety risks at this intersection, as well as slowing traffic on Newell Road and the state highway."

Maps will be distributed to residents showing the new route in and out of the community. Permanent and temporary signs will be in place.

"We want to make sure everyone coming and going from the area is aware of the staged opening of these new and safer connections.

"The Southern Interchange provides much safer access to and from Tamahere - not just for cars but for walking and cycling.

"While we would prefer to open all local road connections at the same time, that’s not possible due to the need to stage work in a tight construction area alongside a busy state highway," says Ms Wilton.

Waka Kotahi thanks people for their ongoing patience and continuing to drive with care.

"This is a significant milestone for the project, with more to come as we head toward the finish line in the middle of next year."