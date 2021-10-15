SFO commences enquiries into allegations of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy fraud

Friday, 15 October, 2021 - 09:46

The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy.

Serious Fraud Office Director, Julie Read, said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

Last year, the SFO received funding from the Government to specifically tackle fraud arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Investigating allegations of serious abuse of the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy meets the mandate for that funding.

"We are pleased to be supporting the extensive work already being undertaken by MSD in response to abuse of the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy, by contributing the expertise of our specialist investigative teams to look into cases of a particularly challenging and complex nature."

The SFO will not be providing any further comment regarding the cases while its enquiries are underway.