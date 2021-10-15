Coroner's Report into death of Hannah Francis

Friday, 15 October, 2021 - 10:06

The tragic death of 11yr old Hannah Francis in 2018 brought alpine safety to the forefront of bus transport in New Zealand. Bus and Coach Association (BCA) Chief Executive Officer Ben McFadgen welcomes the coroner’s findings in the recently released report and says the BCA is committed to working with government and its members on further strengthening the Alpine Code of Practice (the Code) to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again.

Hannah Francis was travelling on a shuttle bus from Turoa Ski field to Ohakune, operated by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, when the bus crashed. The coroner found that the crash was the result of brake failure and unsuitable driving practices.

The coroner had several recommendations as a result of the inquiry:

- Strengthening of the Alpine Code, e.g. making use of seatbelts mandatory

- Auditing current compliance with the Code

- Investigation into legislating the Code

- Development of a micro-credential in alpine passenger service driving

- Increased industry and driver education

The BCA developed the Alpine Code in 2018-2019 in response to the crash, working with alpine bus operators, ski fields, and other interested parties, including Ruapehu Alpine Lifts to provide a best practice guide for bus operators in alpine areas, over and above current legislative requirements.

Due to the importance of the subject, the BCA made the Code publicly available for all operators in New Zealand, not just members of the BCA.

Prior to the crash there was no specific regulation of buses operating in an alpine environment. The BCA therefore felt it was under a moral obligation to proactively review the safety of alpine operator practices after the crash - identifying what best-practice in alpine passenger transport looked like, including improvements that could be made and practical guidance for operators. The Coroner’s report noted that "The Alpine Code is a highly considered and commendable step by the industry towards defining and documenting best practices and standards for optimal safe passenger transport operations in the New Zealand alpine environment."

Mr McFadgen says it’s important to recognise that the BCA is an association, not a regulator. "We work with our members to adopt best practices for their operation, as well as helping them comply with regulatory requirements. The Alpine Code has now been in place for approximately 2 years.

Unfortunately, this has also been during COVID-19, which has impacted inbound and domestic tourism and many alpine environments have been closed, with many operators shutting down.

However, we have had some very positive feedback from both members and non-members about the Code. We strongly recommend that all bus companies operating in alpine environments adopt the Code, and any members who need assistance in this area contact us at any time."

McFadgen says the BCA is reviewing and strengthening the Alpine Code in response to the coroner’s findings and recommendations. "We are committed to ensuring that an accident like this never happens again."