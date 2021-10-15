New neighbourhood playground in Hastings for summer

Friday, 15 October, 2021 - 10:16

The installation of a new playground in St Leonards will start in about three weeks, on the Hinau St leg of St Aubyn Street Reserve.

The neighbourhood playground was designed in consultation with the surrounding community last year.

The plan includes swings, a spinner and a climbing frame with slides, surrounded by a perimeter path for young cyclists and scooterers. There will also be seating, shade and a drinking fountain.

The groundworks and paving will take about four weeks, after which the play equipment will be installed. Weather and COVID permitting, the project should be complete by December 17.

Hastings district councillor and chair of Council’s Great Communities subcommittee Eileen Lawson says it is great news that the playground will be ready in time for summer. "These smaller neighbourhood playgrounds are perfect for whÄnau to take their little ones to play, in the vicinity of their homes."

Neighbourhood playgrounds tend to have equipment more suited to pre-school and younger primary school-age children.

"In St Leonards and Mahora, the larger playgrounds suitable for older children are not too far away by bike, at Frimley Park and Cornwall Park.